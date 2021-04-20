Where are you going?
Casa Pélys

R. Tomás da Anunciação 62, 1350-168 Lisboa, Portugal
Vintage Shop in a Local Neighborhood Lisboa Portugal
Vintage Shop in a Local Neighborhood

I love shops where you go back in time, where you can find the hot-water bottle that your grandmother used to warm the bed, or a typewriter that might have typed a novel, or love letters or cooking recipes...

This couple decided to open their shop in a place that, in the old days, housed the studio of the neighborhood photographer.

I travel in time and find books and toys from childhood, even old phones which here, are new again.

By Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert

