Calle de Manuel García Vigil 407, RUTA INDEPENDENCIA, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
| +52 951 514 4173
Sun - Sat 9am - 8pm

Katie Cadar of TravelStore, a member of the AFAR Travel Advisory Council, has created an itinerary that focuses on the city's culture and cuisine. Among the stops are San Jerónimo Tlacochahuaya, where the economy revolves around the production of mescal. You’ll learn about agave cultivation and the distillation of the spirit on a tour of Casa Armando Guillermo Prieto, one of the country’s top mescal producers. The neighboring town of Santa María del Tule is home to another acclaimed mescal producer, Mezcal Benevá, whose facilities you’ll tour before sampling their line of mescals. Alternatively, you can spend a day learning about Oaxacan cuisine through a class with Alejandro Ruiz, the chef at the Casa Oaxaca hotel. You’ll meet Ruiz in the morning for an excursion to one of the city’s markets, and then spend the afternoon learning the secrets behind moles, tamales, and other signature Mexican dishes. Whichever program you choose, you’ll cap off the day with dinner at Ruiz’s restaurant, Casa Oaxaca. Before you start sampling mescals, you’ll stop in Teotitlán del Valle. This village roughly 20 miles outside Oaxaca is famous for its colorful textiles and rugs with vivd Zapotec designs, woven by hand on looms. You’ll have a chance to meet several weavers and shop for gifts before heading on to Dainzú, an archaeological site that dates from around 200 B.C.E., and San Jerónimo Tlacochahuaya, with a number of historic buildings from as early as the 16th century. For more details of Katie's trip and six other itineraries to Mexico created for AFAR readers, visit AFAR Journeys.
