Casa Naara
Tucked up on a second floor above the madness of the Saara retail district around Praça Mauá (Mauá Square), Casa Naara is a refuge. The collaborative space is a safe harbor for all creative endeavors—art, music, literature, design, communications—and it hosts debates, presentations on sustainable enterprises and innovative projects, workshops, women’s circles, and yoga classes. At the onsite café, you can order a coffee, listen to some vinyl, and quiz Fernando, the founder, on the backstory of the fascinating objects scattered around. Check out the event calendar either on Instagram (@casanaara) or in printed form, posted by the front door.