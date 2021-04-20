Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Casa Naara

R. Teófilo Otoni, 134 - Centro, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 20090-080, Brazil
+55 21 97399-0642
Casa Naara Brazil

More info

Mon - Fri 9am - 8pm

Casa Naara

Tucked up on a second floor above the madness of the Saara retail district around Praça Mauá (Mauá Square), Casa Naara is a refuge. The collaborative space is a safe harbor for all creative endeavors—art, music, literature, design, communications—and it hosts debates, presentations on sustainable enterprises and innovative projects, workshops, women’s circles, and yoga classes. At the onsite café, you can order a coffee, listen to some vinyl, and quiz Fernando, the founder, on the backstory of the fascinating objects scattered around. Check out the event calendar either on Instagram (@casanaara) or in printed form, posted by the front door.
By Travesías

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points