Casa Museu De Aljustrel Aljustrel, 2495-301 Fátima, Portugal

The Marto Nephew Francisco and Jacinta Marto, seers of Fatima, were the aunt and uncle of Francisco Pereira dos Santos Marto. His father, Joao Marto, was their brother.



When I visited the houses of the three shepherd children of Fatima, I was fortunate to speak with Francisco, the nephew, in the house in which he grew up. The house is directly across from that of Francisco and Jacinta. It was given to his father, Joao, by his parents when he married. So Joao lived across from his parents and brothers and sisters with his family.



During the tour of the home, Francisco described the clothing, photos, and memorabilia of the family that was displayed in a large cabinet. He described the different rooms and furniture.



Francisco answered the many questions I asked. He was very friendly and patient. I thanked him.



After the tour, you end up in a bookstore in one of the rooms. There are books, videos, rosary beads, statues, and other items related to Fatima and the children.



Try to get a chance to speak with Francisco. He has fairly good English if you don't speak Portuguese. He is not far removed from the miracle and while he was too young to witness the miracle and apparitions, his father did experience all that went on and was at one apparition ( August, 1917).



This was an experience that made a great impression on me. I was able to get a lot of information about Fatima.



If you visit the Cova at Fatima, try to get out to Aljustrel.

