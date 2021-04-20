Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Casa Museo Boschi di Stefano

Via Giorgio Jan, 15, 20129 Milano MI, Italy
Website
| +39 02 7428 1000
1930s home Casa Boschi di Stefano Milan Italy

More info

Tue - Sun 10am - 6pm

1930s home Casa Boschi di Stefano

In the 1930s, architect Piero Portaluppi was the toast of the town, designing the most innovative and beautiful houses and buildings in Milan. Walking through Casa Boschi di Stefano, you find a great example of early twentieth century Italy, from the architecture to the Boschi di Stefano family's collection of Italian art from the first decade to the end of the sixties.

Photo: Casa Boschi di Stefano
By Erica Firpo , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points