Casa Museo Boschi di Stefano

1930s home Casa Boschi di Stefano

In the 1930s, architect Piero Portaluppi was the toast of the town, designing the most innovative and beautiful houses and buildings in Milan . Walking through Casa Boschi di Stefano, you find a great example of early twentieth century Italy, from the architecture to the Boschi di Stefano family's collection of Italian art from the first decade to the end of the sixties.Photo: Casa Boschi di Stefano