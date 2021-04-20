Casa Medin Cl. 10 #5-72, Bogotá, Cundinamarca, Colombia

A Home Away from Home in Bogotá When I travel I love to stay in hotels that remind me of home (or my dream home). In Bogotá, I found myself completely at home at Casa Medina. The hotel, located in the Rosales neighborhood, has 58 rooms which are split between an old and new wing. The 25 rooms in the old wing, which was built in 1946, have original furniture, such as wooden trunks and antique couches. The new wing has replicas of the original furniture. The brother-in-law of the owner, Felipe Quijano, is responsible for the stunning cityscape photography scattered throughout the hotel. I loved the hotel's old original details such as hand-carved wooden doors, tile floors, and stone columns. Staying here felt like I had stepped back in time, yet I had every modern comfort I could have wished for.

