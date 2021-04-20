Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Casa Manila

879 York Mills Rd, North York, ON M3B 1Y5, Canada
Website
| +1 416-443-9654
Island Dining North of Downtown Toronto Canada

More info

Sun - Sat 11am - 9:30pm

Island Dining North of Downtown

I know that the photo looks desolate, but the joint had only just opened, and I was in a rush. You'll have to trust me when I tell you that this one of the most popular restaurants on the block, and a little slice of Filipino heaven.

The menu features outstanding sharables—check out the crunchy pork sisig and the chicken salpicado—and a few excellent options I remember from The Philippines, like the bone marrow soup. Whack the bamboo when you're done, and you'll get seven years good luck. Maybe.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points