Casa Manila
879 York Mills Rd, North York, ON M3B 1Y5, Canada
| +1 416-443-9654
More info
Sun - Sat 11am - 9:30pm
Island Dining North of DowntownI know that the photo looks desolate, but the joint had only just opened, and I was in a rush. You'll have to trust me when I tell you that this one of the most popular restaurants on the block, and a little slice of Filipino heaven.
The menu features outstanding sharables—check out the crunchy pork sisig and the chicken salpicado—and a few excellent options I remember from The Philippines, like the bone marrow soup. Whack the bamboo when you're done, and you'll get seven years good luck. Maybe.