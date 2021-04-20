Where are you going?
Casa Lisboa Portuguese Restaurant & Bar

Hong Kong, Central, 中環蘭桂坊德己立街55號LKF Tower 8樓
+852 2905 1168
Traditional Portuguese Dining

If you're craving something a little different, Casa Lisboa will whisk you away from the busy streets of Central. The airy setting with stained glass windows and dark wood...it's as if you've gone on a mini-vacation!

Atmosphere aside, the menu here also offers something out of the ordinary as it is one of traditional Portuguese dishes.

The pork sausage was a choice starter to the meal. The "bacalhau", or the fried codfish, were light, flaky and crispy and kept us wanting more. The clams, simmered in a spicy tomato onion sauce, came piping hot and delicious. The aromatic duck rice was also a winner.

The roasted sucking pig, Bairrada style, with perfectly crispy skin, is also not to be missed.
By Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert
