Casa Glebinias Hotel Rural

Casa Glebinias Hotel Rural is an intimate hotel in the picturesque suburb Chacras de Coria. The family-run hotel consists of four private lodges tucked into a serene 1.7 acre garden of flowers, plants and fruit trees. Two of the lodges are divided into five suites designed with regional accents and each has a furnished balcony or terrace with mountain, courtyard or garden views. Most suites feature a living room, dining room and kitchenette. The harmonious landscape and personal service create a sanctuary of peace that makes one feel at home in this charming hotel. Medrano 2272, Chacras de Coria, Mendoza , Argentina; +54 261 496-2116