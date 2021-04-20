Casa del Visitante - Familia Zuccardi

Pan & Oliva Restaurant
Pan & Oliva is part of the Zuccardi family’s mini empire that has been operating in Mendoza
for three generations. In the 1980s, Jose Alberto took over the Maipu winery from his father and began producing higher quality wines under the label Santa Julia, named after Jose’s only daughter. Ten years ago, Jose’s youngest son began producing extra virgin olive oil from olives harvested on the family’s estate. You can try both at Zuccardi’s restaurant Pan & Oliva, which is part restaurant and part delicatessen. You can also pair lunch with a cooking class and winery visit. The service can be slow, but the pasta portions are large, the salads are fresh, and you can close out your lunch with a decadent olive oil chocolate brownie with olive oil ice cream. Ruta Provincial 33, km 7.5 Fray Luis Beltran, Maipu, Mendoza; +54 261 441 0000