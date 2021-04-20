Where are you going?
Casa del Visitante - Familia Zuccardi

Unnamed Road, Mendoza, Argentina
Website
| +54 261 441-0000
Pan & Oliva Restaurant Maipú Department Argentina

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 6pm

Pan & Oliva Restaurant

Pan & Oliva is part of the Zuccardi family’s mini empire that has been operating in Mendoza for three generations. In the 1980s, Jose Alberto took over the Maipu winery from his father and began producing higher quality wines under the label Santa Julia, named after Jose’s only daughter. Ten years ago, Jose’s youngest son began producing extra virgin olive oil from olives harvested on the family’s estate. You can try both at Zuccardi’s restaurant Pan & Oliva, which is part restaurant and part delicatessen. You can also pair lunch with a cooking class and winery visit. The service can be slow, but the pasta portions are large, the salads are fresh, and you can close out your lunch with a decadent olive oil chocolate brownie with olive oil ice cream. Ruta Provincial 33, km 7.5 Fray Luis Beltran, Maipu, Mendoza; +54 261 441 0000

By Nora Walsh , AFAR Contributor

