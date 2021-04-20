Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Casa de Vacas

Casa de Vacas, 28009 Madrid, Spain
Website
Mini-Musuem in Retiro Park Madrid Spain

Mini-Musuem in Retiro Park

Near the Alcala entrance of Retiro Park is Casa de Vacas (House of Cows,) a cultural center that offers daily art exhibitions. In the summer months, art is also displayed outdoors in the surrounding area amongst the trees, with a view of the gazebo and the usual skateboarding youth.

Fun Fact: The space was once a home for the city’s cows, from where fresh milk was sent out. Fortunately for visitors, there are no cows here any longer!

This mini-museum is free and open to the public for a quiet stroll while admiring talent from Spain and the world.

Open year-round, Monday through Friday, 10am to 8pm.
By Brandy Bell , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points