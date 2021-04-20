Casa de Vacas
Casa de Vacas, 28009 Madrid, Spain
Mini-Musuem in Retiro ParkNear the Alcala entrance of Retiro Park is Casa de Vacas (House of Cows,) a cultural center that offers daily art exhibitions. In the summer months, art is also displayed outdoors in the surrounding area amongst the trees, with a view of the gazebo and the usual skateboarding youth.
Fun Fact: The space was once a home for the city’s cows, from where fresh milk was sent out. Fortunately for visitors, there are no cows here any longer!
This mini-museum is free and open to the public for a quiet stroll while admiring talent from Spain and the world.
Open year-round, Monday through Friday, 10am to 8pm.