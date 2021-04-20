Casa de Campo Resort & Villas
Carr La Romana - Higuey, La Romana 22000, Dominican Republic
| +1 809-523-3333
Photo courtesy of Casa de Campo Resort and Villas
Casa de Campo Resort and VillasLocated on the southeastern coast of the Dominican Republic near the city of La Romana, Casa de Campo has its own international airport and a Portofino-like marina for guests arriving by yacht. It’s also home to an equestrian club, a spa, seven restaurants, an afternoon food truck on Minitas Beach, and three movie theaters with leather seating. For those who wish to venture off property, there are two islands for day trips and three Pete Dye–designed golf courses, including the famed Teeth of the Dog.
All 50 villas at the 7,000-acre resort come with private pools, daily breakfast prepared in the room, and a motorized cart for getting around. A stay fit for jet-setters, it’s also for those who want everything and more, including Altos de Chavón—a replica of a 16th-century Tuscan villa, complete with art galleries, an archaeological museum, and a 5,000-seat, Roman-style amphitheater that stages world-class entertainment.
almost 6 years ago
Horsing around Casa de Campo
Many of the Dominicans I've met on my travels love horses and have a huge passion for polo. Casa de Campo has a serious, pretty expansive equestrian center where guests can take polo lessons, learn horse jumping, or go on one of the more leisurely trail rides. I took the 'lazy' ride, that ambles through a good part of the vast landscape of Case de Campo, along many of the golf courses that are the second main focus here. Our guides were local polo players, great with our group and just as important, the well-kept horses. One experience I am totally bummed to have missed though on my recent trip is donkey polo. No prior experience is needed to participate in this highly competitive sport, only a good sense of humor.