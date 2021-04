Casa de Campo Resort & Villas

Casa de Campo Resort and Villas

Located on the southeastern coast of the Dominican Republic near the city of La Romana, Casa de Campo has its own international airport and a Portofino-like marina for guests arriving by yacht. It’s also home to an equestrian club, a spa, seven restaurants, an afternoon food truck on Minitas Beach, and three movie theaters with leather seating. For those who wish to venture off property, there are two islands for day trips and three Pete Dye–designed golf courses, including the famed Teeth of the Dog.All 50 villas at the 7,000-acre resort come with private pools, daily breakfast prepared in the room, and a motorized cart for getting around. A stay fit for jet-setters, it’s also for those who want everything and more, including Altos de Chavón—a replica of a 16th-century Tuscan villa, complete with art galleries, an archaeological museum, and a 5,000-seat, Roman-style amphitheater that stages world-class entertainment.