Casa de Campo Resort & Villas

Horsing around Casa de Campo

Many of the Dominicans I've met on my travels love horses and have a huge passion for polo. Casa de Campo has a serious, pretty expansive equestrian center where guests can take polo lessons, learn horse jumping, or go on one of the more leisurely trail rides. I took the 'lazy' ride, that ambles through a good part of the vast landscape of Case de Campo, along many of the golf courses that are the second main focus here. Our guides were local polo players, great with our group and just as important, the well-kept horses. One experience I am totally bummed to have missed though on my recent trip is donkey polo. No prior experience is needed to participate in this highly competitive sport, only a good sense of humor.