Casa das Flores Alto Paraíso de Goiás, GO, 73770-000, Brazil

Eco Chic The last thing I'd expected to find in the single dirt-road town of Sao Jorge, just an hour outside of Alto Paraiso was a chic little eco pousada complete with spa, but that is just what we discovered. Tiny villas with sleeping lofts and private baths are situated off a common-pebbled courtyard. Each terrace is complete with a mosaic'd iron table and chairs where breakfast of hot pao de quieijo, fresh tropical fruits, orange juice and coffee await you moments after opening your eyes in the morning. Spend your days exploring hundreds of waterfalls in area and retire in the afternoons to the spa and then stretch out in one of the many hammocks strung about the grounds. In the evening the open-air dining room serves Brazilian favorites, such as feijoada and is complete with a record player and vinyl for miles. The twinkling restaurant area is draped in tiny lanterns and a warm glow exudes into the courtyard. Atop the pool deck the weekend brings live Brazilian tunes, a nightly bonfire and ice cold cerveja.