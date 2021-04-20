Where are you going?
Casa Camolese

R. Jardim Botânico, 983 - Jardim Botânico, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22470-051, Brazil
+55 21 3514-8200
Casa Camolese Brazil

Sun 12pm - 11pm
Mon - Thur 12pm - 11:45pm
Fri, Sat 12pm - 1am

Celebrated visual artist Vik Muniz teamed up with star-restaurateur Cello Camolese to create this year’s hottest bar, up in a restored Vila Portugal mansion that was once the Jockey Club. The new design features industrial beams and finishes, with warmer wood touches, as well as large windows that let in natural light and showcase the enviable sightlines to Cristo Redentor and the racetrack below. The terrace is a nice option for a lazy afternoon outdoors—with views and even a steeplechase served on the side. At sunset, the multilevel joint fills up, with a brewpub, a café serving specialty coffees, a space for live music, and a popular bar. The menu is spare, with an emphasis on drinks and small plates.
By Travesías

