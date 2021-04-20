Casa Bella Miraflores B&B Avenida de la Aviacion 565, Miraflores 15074, Peru

Casa Bella Miraflores B&B A half-block from coastal clifftop green space Parque Antonio Raimondi, this quaint and affordable bed-and-breakfast is perfectly located to take in the finer parts of Miraflores. Casa Bella, which has blossomed into a mini chain of small boutique properties around Lima, is set in a decades-old, three-level house, a concept that is becoming a thing of the past in this increasingly high-rise neighborhood. Many of the neighbors now are glass-and-steel towers, while fine dining restaurants and contemporary shopping malls—most having opened in the last few years—are just a short walk or taxi ride away. Still, the little house maintains its foothold here, refusing to be pushed aside and bought out.



With the unaltered layout of the original floor plan, the rooms are uniquely shaped and decorated. Some have wood floors, some have carpeting. All feature the same modern perks that any chain hotel will have, such as cable TV and Wi-Fi, but the personal attention, with little extras like DVDs borrowed from the personal collection of the owners or the B&B’s own airport transfer service, make all the difference here.