Casa Beleza

In the Lapa Luxury
Looking for a different and more intimate experience in Rio on our second visit we stepped outside the hot beaches of Ipanema and into the historic Santa Tereza district. This bed and breakfast run by prominent local musician and filmmaker is the perfect hideaway. Set just a few minutes outside of Lapa, and accessible by Bondi and cab, the home of Samba and within Santa Terezas classic Cariocian culture, this was the perfect pick for exploring a new side of town. Our room-accessible only by spiral staircase -was located just atop the library. In the mornings we awoke to the sound of parrots outside and were greeted with breakfast on the terrace just outside our room. The lush gardens, meandering turtles and hospitality of the lady and man of the house was no less than perfection. Booking via phone or email was simple and the owners speak perfect English.