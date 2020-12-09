It's Not Rum, It's Bacardi

As a budget traveler, I’m always looking to make the most out of a destination’s freebies. So when I found out that Casa Bacardi in Cataño offers free tours for visitors, despite the fact that I’m not a big drinker, I was up for making the 30-minute drive there from where my husband and I were staying near the heart of Old San Juan. After parking, we made our way to a unique outdoor bar where we were each provided with two free samples of Bacardi mixed with our choice of juice or soda.



For my second sample, I asked the bartender, “May I have rum and pineapple juice?”



“It’s not rum – it’s Bacardi,” he replied.



Well, la-di-da...



Following our free tour of the grounds, we were dropped back off at the outdoor bar where we were free to order more drinks or buy food and gifts from the snack bar and gift shop nearby.



Overall, Casa Bacardi was definitely a worthwhile excursion during our trip to San Juan, and I certainly won't mistake Bacardi for rum ever again!



