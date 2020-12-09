Casa Bacardi
PR-165, Cataño, 00949, Puerto Rico
| +1 787-788-1500
More info
Sat, Sun 12pm - 4:30pm
Tue - Fri 9am - 4:30pm
Casa Bacardí
Take a tour of Puerto Rico’s most famous distillery at Casa Bacardí, home of Bacardí rum. You'll learn all about the history of Bacardí in Puerto Rico, enjoy a rum-tasting session and take a mixology class to find out how to craft delicious rum cocktails back home. The gift shop offers rums and Bacardí souvenirs and collectibles.
over 6 years ago
It's Not Rum, It's Bacardi
As a budget traveler, I’m always looking to make the most out of a destination’s freebies. So when I found out that Casa Bacardi in Cataño offers free tours for visitors, despite the fact that I’m not a big drinker, I was up for making the 30-minute drive there from where my husband and I were staying near the heart of Old San Juan. After parking, we made our way to a unique outdoor bar where we were each provided with two free samples of Bacardi mixed with our choice of juice or soda.
For my second sample, I asked the bartender, “May I have rum and pineapple juice?”
“It’s not rum – it’s Bacardi,” he replied.
Well, la-di-da...
Following our free tour of the grounds, we were dropped back off at the outdoor bar where we were free to order more drinks or buy food and gifts from the snack bar and gift shop nearby.
Overall, Casa Bacardi was definitely a worthwhile excursion during our trip to San Juan, and I certainly won't mistake Bacardi for rum ever again!
over 6 years ago
Hello 1960s!
Traveling to Casa Bacardi was an adventure in itself, and if you're staying in San Juan a few days, it's worth the trip. It's a fun look at the company's history throughout the Caribbean and Miami.
What you can expect, if you take the ferry: an extremely inexpensive round trip (about $2, and a pretty ride back if you take it at sunset), a slightly dodgy cab ride to the rum factory (maybe $4), two drink tickets per person, a free tour though the visitor center museum, and a shuttle ride around the campus.
The history was really interesting, the museum well done, and the 1960s decor classic. I only wish we could have gone though the factory part, like you would at some wineries, to see the magic in motion.
