Casa Azul Hotel Monumento Historico
Casa Azul is one of a handful of Merida
's historical mansions, that have painstakingly been restored after decades of neglect. Today it is a beautiful 8-suite boutique hotel that provides its guests with a window into Yukatan's prosperous past, the golden age of henequen. Henequen, also known as agave sisal, was used to produce rope and twine and became an extremely successful export article for the Yucatan economy during the late 19th, and well into the 20th century. Walking though the heavy wooden doors at Casa Azul feels like entering a very private oasis of calm in the midst of bustling Merida. Staying here feels more like visiting a beautiful home, rather than a hotel. The suites are designed meticulously in the style of the early 1900s and yet one easily forgets that this is a historical, old building, because it has been restored to such uber-perfection. It's a stunning place, but it is a little sad that hardly any authentic texture, or patina has been left in place, except for the tiled floors, and those are stunning! The suites and bathrooms are spacious with tall ceilings. The beds are so comfortable, that it became a bit of a challenge to peel out of them early in the mornings. The staff are incredibly helpful, attentive and simply a joy to interact with. I skipped breakfast to explore Merida in the early mornings, but I hear the food is delicious. Neither did I have dinner at the hotel, but they offer a new menu daily, and it's supposed to be a treat. >>>A heartfelt thank you to Yucatan Tourism
for an unforgettable 4 days in the Yucatan, my new favorite place in Mexico
! @YucatanTourism #TravelYucatan