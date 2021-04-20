Where are you going?
Casa Azul Hotel Monumento Historico

Calle 60 343, Centro, 97000 Centro, Yuc., Mexico
Website
Casa Azul Hotel Monumento Historico

Old-world refinement lives on beyond the bright-blue facade of this charming 19th-century home turned boutique hotel. The colonnaded patio is dotted with ornate glass lanterns and period oil paintings and wraps around a courtyard garden anchored by a Mayan stone fountain, whose serene tinkling creates the soundtrack for sun-dappled breakfasts. There are plenty of gilded mirrors, crystal chandeliers, and wooden antiques in the eight guest rooms; well-stocked minibars and lavish bathrooms with whirlpool tubs, walk-in showers, and high-end toiletries round out the amenities. For those with restless legs, the staff can arrange outings to the Jack Nicklaus–designed golf course nearby, or a tour of the area’s cenotes. If you’ve still got some energy left, a small pool offers respite from the withering heat. But if you’re looking for a little more action, the restaurants and shops of tony Paseo de Montejo are just a block away from the hotel.
By Aleksandra Hogendorf , AFAR Contributor

