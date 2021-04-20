Where are you going?
Casa Antigua

3a Calle Poniente #5, Antigua Guatemala 03001, Guatemala
Website
| +502 7832 9090
Guatemala's Most Tranquil Market Antigua Guatemala Guatemala

More info

If you're feeling a bit peckish on a Saturday in Antigua Guatemala, do your tastebuds and your eyes a favor and head straight for Cafe de la Fuente.

The graceful colonial courtyard setting of the restaurant makes it worth a stop pretty much any day of the week, but on Saturday, there's a special huipil market that adds a dazzling array of color to the scene. You can find huipiles, fajas (belts), tzutes (a sort of all-purpose cloth) and other Guatemalan textiles from pueblos all across the country. Bargaining is low-key and quiet, and you're almost guaranteed to find a treasure.

Cafe de la Fuente, 4 Calle Oriente 14, Antigua Guatemala
By Gina Czupka , AFAR Local Expert

