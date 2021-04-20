Casa Andina Private Collection Miraflores Av. la Paz 463, Miraflores 15074, Peru

Casa Andina Private Collection Miraflores Before Peru’s largest hotel chain took over this 18-floor hotel in the heart of lively Miraflores, it sat vacant for several years. At one time it was Lima’s finest and most modern property, called Hotel César’s, but the owners ran into money problems. Casa Andina sank $15 million into the hulking contemporary building, which resembles a giant jigsaw puzzle with glass boxes jutting out of the facade at several points. The hotel has emerged as the brand’s signature property in Peru’s capital, part of its top-of-the-line Private Collection, and it's designed to compete with the international luxury brands that continue to move into the neighborhood. A complete renovation was undertaken before reopening in 2008, and inside, pre-Colombian motifs join contemporary decorations and amenities. With Casa Andina’s arrival came the addition of a new covered rooftop pool, as well as a café and contemporary restaurant on the ground floor.