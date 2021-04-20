Casa Andina Premium Arequipa
Ugarte 403, Arequipa, Peru
| +51 54 226907
Photo courtesy of Casa Andina Hotels
Casa Andina Premium ArequipaBuilt in 1794 from native white volcanic rock, the colonial-era building that used to house Arequipa’s mint is now a national historic monument—and one of the most notable hotels in the city. The 41-room property sits in Arequipa’s historic center, just steps from the Santa Catalina Convent and only a few short blocks from the majestic Plaza de Armas. Its fourth-floor terrace looks out to the impressive Basilica Cathedral and beyond to the El Misti volcano.
Thirty “Superior” rooms and eight suites are located in the newer wing, but for more space and considerably greater character, spring for one of the two senior suites—or even the “Imperial” suite—housed in the historic part of the building, where an extensive renovation in 2008 revealed original frescos and a chapel. All rooms include a free breakfast buffet, room service, and Wi-Fi.