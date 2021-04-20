Where are you going?
Casa Andina Premium Arequipa

Ugarte 403, Arequipa, Peru
Website
| +51 54 226907
Casa Andina Premium Arequipa

Built in 1794 from native white volcanic rock, the colonial-era building that used to house Arequipa’s mint is now a national historic monument—and one of the most notable hotels in the city. The 41-room property sits in Arequipa’s historic center, just steps from the Santa Catalina Convent and only a few short blocks from the majestic Plaza de Armas. Its fourth-floor terrace looks out to the impressive Basilica Cathedral and beyond to the El Misti volcano.

Thirty “Superior” rooms and eight suites are located in the newer wing, but for more space and considerably greater character, spring for one of the two senior suites—or even the “Imperial” suite—housed in the historic part of the building, where an extensive renovation in 2008 revealed original frescos and a chapel. All rooms include a free breakfast buffet, room service, and Wi-Fi.
By Deb Hopewell , AFAR Contributor

