Casa Amatller, Carrer València, 184

184 Carrer València
Shop for fresh regional produce and artisan foods

A chain of groceries in Barcelona, Casa Amatller, is unique in that it has its own farms where the majority of the fresh produce offered in house is grown. While it may not be Barcelona's cheapest supermarket chain, it's one of the most pleasant when it comes to atmosphere, employees, and the quality of the products offered. Table wine, vinegar and olives can be purchased by weight, and there's a very good selection of artisanal prepared foods like pizzas and pastas as well.
By Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert

