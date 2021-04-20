Where are you going?
Casa Adela

66 Loisaida Ave, New York, NY 10009, USA
+1 212-473-1882
Sun - Sat 8am - 10pm

Casa Adela: Neighborhood Classic

Rotisserie chicken is their specialty, but as I make my way through the entire menu I realize that's not all that special! Roast pernil, beef stew, plantains, rice & beans, mofongo... With Adela often behind the counter and Novelas blaring out of the TV, this hidden jewel hasn't lost its authenticity and charm in a neighborhood that's evolving quicker than its residents.
By Maggie Gould , AFAR Staff

Jenny Adams
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Cheap Puerto Rican Eats, NYC

If you are looking for a great lunch option and a taste of "true" local life in Manhattan, head to the Alphabet City section at the bottom of the East Village. Casa Adela on Avenue C at 5th street is unbelievable. It's run by Adela, who's been a Puerto Rican institution in our community for decades. The fresh roast chicken, rice and red beans only costs $8. Great deal.
Milagros Beck
almost 4 years ago

Rico y Suave in da wallet!

Tri-fongo and the pasteles alone are worth the downtown trip for me from uptown! Good thing I'm not from the hood...,I would be packing on the pounds from sheer Delishousness of all the fare!
