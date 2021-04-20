Casa Adela 66 Loisaida Ave, New York, NY 10009, USA

More info Sun - Sat 8am - 10pm

Casa Adela: Neighborhood Classic Rotisserie chicken is their specialty, but as I make my way through the entire menu I realize that's not all that special! Roast pernil, beef stew, plantains, rice & beans, mofongo... With Adela often behind the counter and Novelas blaring out of the TV, this hidden jewel hasn't lost its authenticity and charm in a neighborhood that's evolving quicker than its residents.