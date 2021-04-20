Stroll the Walled City
Some clichés are to be heeded: the best way to get to know Cartagena’s ancient downtown streets is by getting lost. That’s easy enough— and you can only digress so far between the fortified walls (you can walk on top the walls, as well) that still surround the city. On the ground, the streets offer a pageant of emerald hustlers, fashion boutiques, posh eateries, petite hotels, and lots more to discover. But surely the real stars are Cartagena’s magnificent balconies and their exuberant plant decorations. And then there are the thousands of vibrant hues of the buildings with their immense doors.