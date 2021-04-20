Carroll Creek Linear Park Carroll Creek Linear Park, Frederick, MD 21701, USA

Frederick Revitalized In response to devastating floods due to Hurricane Agnes in 1972, this flood protection measure, nearly 30 years in the making, has made Frederick one of America's comeback towns. The result: a gorgeous 1.3 mile mixed-use urban park replete with a waterway, brick and stone sidewalks, planting areas, indie shops and boutiques, restaurants, public art, ornamental street lights, pedestrian bridges (stone arch, cable-stay suspension, and iron), and an 350-400 person amphitheater. Numerous shows and festivals occur here especially throughout the summer drawing folks from Baltimore and DC.