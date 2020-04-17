Carriacou Island
A 90-minute catamaran ride or 20-minute flight gets you to Grenada’s sister island of Carriacou, a speck in the sea, but still larger than neighboring Petite Martinique
(Grenada’s other sister island). Come here to snorkel in crystal-clear water at Sandy Island or hike up High North Peak, Carriacou’s highest point at 995 feet. Afterward, head to the island’s main town of Hillsborough, which is lined with colorful wooden houses. The vibe is warm and friendly along Main Street, where you’ll find a few bars and restaurants with water views. For pizza and sunset vistas, join the locals at Butterfly Bar.