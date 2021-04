Carrer Sant Domingo 10 Carrer Sant Domingo

Pack a Picnic Drop into one of the many specialty foods stores that line the Carrer Sant Domingo (including a little coffee shop founded and still in operation since 1843) and pack a picnic to enjoy on the waterfront park in front of the old Cathedral. With in-season oranges, a crusty bread, a pot of sobrassada, and a bottle of Spanish wine, the afternoon is made!