Carreg Coetan Carreg Coetan, Newport SA42 0LT, UK

Carreg Coetan Arthur Burial Chamber Pentre Ifan is not the only neolithic burial chamber in Wales. Another neolithic tomb it's located not far from Pentre Ifan called Carreg Coetan.

It's with large capstone supported by two of the four surviving upright stones. We actually found this one looking for Pentre Ifan.

To get there by car just drive to Newport and off A487, 6 miles (9.7km) E of Fishguard.

It's a small an unassuming site, easily overlooked since it's located in a neighborhood, right by someones house. Worth seeing though.