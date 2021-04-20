Where are you going?
Carrasqueira

Carrasqueira, 7580 Comporta, Portugal
A port of stilt fishing Reserva Natural Do Estuário Do Sado Portugal

An hour and half away from Lisbon, before you go to the beach of Comporta, Carvalhal or Pego, or to enjoy a different sunset, stop by at Carrasqueira, sited at Natural Reserve of Sado Estuary.

Cross the village till you arrive to a gravel road and continue till the port of stilt fishing. A maze of wooden footbridges built in 1950s and 1960s in order to build a dock for fishing boats. With low tide, it’s possible to see the stakes buried in the mud as well crabs walking around; and the fishermen will use a stick to push the boats through the canals.

Around the area, you will find many green fields of rice.
By Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert

