Carrasqueira
Carrasqueira, 7580 Comporta, Portugal
A port of stilt fishingAn hour and half away from Lisbon, before you go to the beach of Comporta, Carvalhal or Pego, or to enjoy a different sunset, stop by at Carrasqueira, sited at Natural Reserve of Sado Estuary.
Cross the village till you arrive to a gravel road and continue till the port of stilt fishing. A maze of wooden footbridges built in 1950s and 1960s in order to build a dock for fishing boats. With low tide, it’s possible to see the stakes buried in the mud as well crabs walking around; and the fishermen will use a stick to push the boats through the canals.
Around the area, you will find many green fields of rice.