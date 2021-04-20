Carpe Diem Wine Bar
1001 2nd St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
| +1 707-224-0800
Sun 5pm - 9pm
Mon - Sat 4pm - 9pm
Seize the Day With a Bottle of BurgundyCarpe Diem has proven that there was a need for a wine bar in wine country. The popular downtown spot offers interesting local wine and highlights from around the world. As one local sommelier put it, "now I know where to go for my White Burgundy."
As much restaurant as wine bar, the cheerful, laid back vibe — cultivated by young husband-and-wife owners Stephanie and Scott Kendall —make it a perfect place to perch for a simple snack of sparkling wine and truffled popcorn or a full on "sausage fest," (an actual dish).
Much of the produce is procured locally from the communal Copia gardens, just across the river by the Oxbow Public Market.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Wine and Food Pairings in Napa
Carpe Diem is another stand out restaurant in the dining scene of Downtown Napa in Napa Valley. The sophisticated menu changes every month to reflect seasonal ingredients and the chefs' new innovations, including a great variety of appetizers, flavorful specials, and rich desserts that reflect global cuisine influences. Because Carpe Diem is in Napa, the wine list includes a range of carefully selected local wines, and servers provide wine pairing suggestions. Special wine and food pairing events also occur once a month.
Carpe Diem may serve sophisticated food, but the atmosphere is lively and casual, definitely a place where diners of all ages can feel welcome.
