Carpe Diem Wine Bar 1001 2nd St, Napa, CA 94559, USA

More info Sun 5pm - 9pm Mon - Sat 4pm - 9pm

Seize the Day With a Bottle of Burgundy Carpe Diem has proven that there was a need for a wine bar in wine country. The popular downtown spot offers interesting local wine and highlights from around the world. As one local sommelier put it, "now I know where to go for my White Burgundy."



As much restaurant as wine bar, the cheerful, laid back vibe — cultivated by young husband-and-wife owners Stephanie and Scott Kendall —make it a perfect place to perch for a simple snack of sparkling wine and truffled popcorn or a full on "sausage fest," (an actual dish).



Much of the produce is procured locally from the communal Copia gardens, just across the river by the Oxbow Public Market.