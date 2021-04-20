Carpe Diem Guesthouse & SPA
12-14 Johnson St, Provincetown, MA 02657, USA
| +1 508-487-4242
P-town's Carpe Diem Guesthouse: Luxury RelaxationLet me start with a confession: In all my years I’d never been to Provincetown, which is why I decided to accept an invitation to Twenty Summers, the new arts center in town. P-town is well known for its writers and artists, so I shouldn’t have been surprised to learn that the elegant and sophisticated Carpe Diem Guesthouse (one short block off the town’s main drag) offers room named for a pantheon of scribes, from Shakespeare to Parker (as in Dorothy).
Once through the inn’s gate, I felt as though I’d left the hustle and bustle of the seaside hamlet outside, enjoying my book in the Zen garden and, then later, a soak in the Namaste Spa. Not to mention my room: Named after the Indian novelist, R. Raj Rao, I could imagine being in Gao, with so many Indian antiques, comfy cushions, and a silk throw (and watching over my sleep, a bust of the Hindu God Ganesha).
Breakfast is included for all guests and, believe me, is not to be missed: On my visit, Chef Jürgen served a bountiful spread: homemade blueberry muffins and breads; muesli; an assortment of cereals, fruit, and yogurt; smoked turkey breast; and several cheeses. Organic eggs are cooked to order and every day brings its own special dish (omelets, frittatas, pancakes, and more).
After a day of sightseeing, bike riding, shopping, or just beaching it, come back to Carpe Diem for the daily wine hour (with light hors d’oeuvres). Indeed, “seize the day” (and the night) at P-town’s Carpe Diem.