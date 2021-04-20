Where are you going?
Carpaccio Tuscan Kitchen

1 Park Place
Website
| +1 410-268-6569
A Taste of Tuscany at Carpaccio Annapolis Maryland United States

More info

Sun - Thur 11am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 11pm

To sate those pasta cravings, Carpaccio Tuscan Kitchen's menu is inspired by Southern Italian flavors—from fresh Mozzarella di Bufala (Buffalo Mozzaralla) flown in from Italy every week and served with heirloom tomatoes, fresh basil, and extra virgin olive oil to filling pasta dishes such as fettucine with artichoke hearts, mushrooms, spinach, and roasted peppers in a creamy rose sauce.

Considering Carpaccio is located in Annapolis, you'll also find an extensive seafood section on its menu. Give its "Polenta di Mare" a try: fresh prawns, deep sea scallops, jumbo lump crab cake meat, capers, and scampi sauce atop crispy polenta.
By Lola (Akinmade) Åkerström , AFAR Local Expert

