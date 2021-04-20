Carpaccio Tuscan Kitchen
1 Park Place
| +1 410-268-6569
Sun - Thur 11am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 11pm
A Taste of Tuscany at CarpaccioTo sate those pasta cravings, Carpaccio Tuscan Kitchen's menu is inspired by Southern Italian flavors—from fresh Mozzarella di Bufala (Buffalo Mozzaralla) flown in from Italy every week and served with heirloom tomatoes, fresh basil, and extra virgin olive oil to filling pasta dishes such as fettucine with artichoke hearts, mushrooms, spinach, and roasted peppers in a creamy rose sauce.
Considering Carpaccio is located in Annapolis, you'll also find an extensive seafood section on its menu. Give its "Polenta di Mare" a try: fresh prawns, deep sea scallops, jumbo lump crab cake meat, capers, and scampi sauce atop crispy polenta.