Carom at Meza [CLOSED] 100 Wardour St, Soho, London W1F 0TN, UK

Pick Your Own Botanicals at the Gin Garden Carom at Meza has opened a gin garden where you can not only sip delicious Tanqueray cocktails, but forage for your own ingredients. Dotted around the colonial-style interior, under the conservatory skylights, are pots of herbs and spices that you can gather and present to the bartender, who will whizz you up a cocktail of all your favorite flavors. I highly recommend the Tanqueray Ten Infusion cocktail.