Carolina Hotel Lake Toba, North Sumatra, Indonesia

Carolina Hotel, Samosir Island, Lake Toba, Sumatra, Indonesia. Lake Toba is the largest crater lake in the world. The lake is located on the island of Sumatra, one of the wildest, boldest, most rugged pieces of real estate on the planet. Sumatra is one of my favorite travel destinations in the world, but moving here and there is an exercise in frustration - at the end of a day of exploring, you need a place to relax.



Carolina Hotel is an excellent place to do just that. Sleeping in stylish Batak cottages, swimming in the crystal clear water, and sipping a beer as the sun goes down behind the crater walls is a great way to recharge at the end of a long day hunting cobras, riding water buffalo, and dancing with the locals. Just don't forget to pose with the pole before you leave.



A night at Carolina begins at the comically low price of $16 per night; mains in the restaurant begin at $4. The most expensive thing at this place is having your underpants washed at the end of a two week expedition.

