Carnes A Las Brasas Av. Belgrano 1041, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina

To the Grill Carnes a las Brasas does authentic Mendocenean "parrilla" cooking with an appreciation for European and North American tastes. This is one restaurant that understands the term "rare" and will prepare your meat exactly as requested, rather than overcooked. It also caters to a more North American eating schedule, seating diners earlier than most other restaurants and closes a bit earlier too. Try the Ojo de Bife and chorizo.