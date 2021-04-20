Carnegie Lake Carnegie Lake, New Jersey 08540, USA

Carnegie Lake On sunny days, you could do worse than pack a picnic and head down to the banks of Carnegie Lake, the three-and-a-half-mile expanse of water that serves as the training site for the Princeton University rowers. Created in 1906, the Lake was a gift from Scottish-American captain of industry Andrew Carnegie, who was of course known for his great philanthropic endeavors. If you happen to be in town during a particularly cold winter, it is well worth inquiring if the ice is thick enough for skating.