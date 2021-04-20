Where are you going?
Carnegie Lake

Carnegie Lake, New Jersey 08540, USA
Website
Carnegie Lake Princeton New Jersey United States

Carnegie Lake

On sunny days, you could do worse than pack a picnic and head down to the banks of Carnegie Lake, the three-and-a-half-mile expanse of water that serves as the training site for the Princeton University rowers. Created in 1906, the Lake was a gift from Scottish-American captain of industry Andrew Carnegie, who was of course known for his great philanthropic endeavors. If you happen to be in town during a particularly cold winter, it is well worth inquiring if the ice is thick enough for skating.
By Martin Fritz Huber , AFAR Contributor

