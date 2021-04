Carnaval de Barranquilla Sede Cra. 68 #72 - 77, Barranquilla, Atlántico, Colombia

The magic of Barranquilla's carnival It's an amazing experience! This is the union of of all social classes, all races to conform one culture! This carnival has been declared as one of the Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity by the UNESCO.