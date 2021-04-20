Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Carnarvon Development Rd

Carnarvon Development Rd
Road to Rolleston Consuelo Australia
Eye Spy an Emu Consuelo Australia
Road to Rolleston Consuelo Australia
Eye Spy an Emu Consuelo Australia

Road to Rolleston

Early one morning Dad & I had to drive out of Carnarvon into the nearest small ( and by small, I mean about 100 metres of small shops) town, Rolleston. This was the scenic view that accompanied us as we drove.
By Genevieve , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Genevieve
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Eye Spy an Emu

Driving up to Carnarvon my little brother was desperate to "Eye Spy something beginning with E" ( An emu). He was pretty thrilled when we drove past a flock of them on our way in to Carnarvon Gorge camping grounds.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30