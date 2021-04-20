Carnaby Street

Soho’s once-grooving heart has evolved from retro-fashion hub to a shiny temple to retail, teeming with a good mix of major labels (Muji, Camper and the North Face) and independents. This pedestrian area is a good place to wander—head off the alleyways in either direction to discover jewelry and fashion on Newburgh Street or restaurants and kids’ clothes in Kingly Court, plus hip coffee bars and wine bars all over the place.