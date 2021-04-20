Carnaby Street
31 Carnaby St, Carnaby, London W1F 7DL, UK
| +44 20 7734 6421
Mon 8:45am - 6:15pm
Tue - Fri 8:45am - 5:45pm
Sat 9am - 2:30pm
Carnaby StreetJust off the quite massive central shopping district of Oxford Circus is a little place called Carnaby Street. Here you'll find more boutique shops, street performers and smaller crowds. It's a cute place to walk around and grab a drink as well!
about 5 years ago
Soho’s once-grooving heart has evolved from retro-fashion hub to a shiny temple to retail, teeming with a good mix of major labels (Muji, Camper and the North Face) and independents. This pedestrian area is a good place to wander—head off the alleyways in either direction to discover jewelry and fashion on Newburgh Street or restaurants and kids’ clothes in Kingly Court, plus hip coffee bars and wine bars all over the place.