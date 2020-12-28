Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N Fairfax St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA

Carlyle House Carlyle House was completed in 1753 by wealthy Scottish merchant, founder of Alexandria, and George Washington buddy John Carlyle for his wife, Sarah Fairfax of Belvoir, a daughter of one of the prestigious Fairfax family of colonial Virginia. Their dwelling quickly became a center of social and political life in Alexandria and gained a foothold in history when British General Edward Braddock made the mansion his headquarters in 1755. Here, Braddock summoned the colonial governors of VA, MD, PA, NY, and MA to meet here to plan and finance the early campaigns of the French and Indian War. This meeting was one of the first instances of friction between America and Britain as it would spark the concept of taxation without representation and calls for American Independence in the 1770s.



From the Civil War up to the 20th century, it served as a field hospital for Union troops, a hotel, and an apartment building. Fully restored, it stands as Old Town's only 18th century Georgian-style house - rectangular, simple, two-story structures, rigidly symmetrical, usually made of wood or brick, with balanced windows, chimneys gardens, and landscaping around the property. (An eerie fact: At the time of its construction, there was a popularly held belief that if you buried a cat in the walls of your house, the structure would be protected from ghosts and evil spirits. In the 1970s, workers uncovered the mummified remains of Carlyle’s cat.)