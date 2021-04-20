Carlton Hotel St. Moritz
Via Johannes Badrutt 11, 7500 St. Moritz, Switzerland
| +41 81 836 70 00
Artistic Inspiration at the Carlton Hotel St. MoritzAt the Carlton Hotel St. Moritz guests can gain inspiration from two great painters; Chagall and Kandinsky. Two suites are dedicated to the Russian artists, and guests who wish to try their hand at artwork will be provided with a brush and easel by the hotel. The Chagall Suite and the Kandinsky Suite feature expressionist wall paintings combined with remarkable pieces of furniture, evoking the character of a playful and romantic artist’s studio.
over 6 years ago
Skiing with Olympic Champs at Carlton Hotel St. Moritz
Guests of the Carlton Hotel St. Moritz are able to join two Swiss Olympian athletes on the slopes for a “Zai Ski VIP” experience. Antoine Dénériaz, downhill Olympic winner in 2006, and Franco Cavegn, former Olympic and World Cup skier, will accompany guests while they try out the full product line from top-notch Swiss ski manufacturer, Zai.
Crafted from the very finest materials, including wood, stone and patented carbon fibers, Zai has redefined the perimeters of modern ski design as seen with their recent Bentley partnership. Just like a Bentley car the ski experience is one of unsurpassed smoothness, stability, and speed.
The “Zai Ski VIP” experience includes a day on the slopes, access to the luxury Carlton Spa, private butler service, ski shuttle to the Corviglia ski station, 24-hour limousine service in St. Moritz and more.
over 5 years ago
A retreat of rejuvenation at the Carlton St. Moritz
In March of 2016, winter weary travelers will be welcomed to board the mythical Glacier Express and embark on a journey to embody wellness and mindfulness, benefiting from the magic of oxygen-rich, Swiss mountain air.
Exiting the vegetative state of hibernation and entering the elevated, champagne climate of St. Moritz, travelers on the express will be exposed to untouched and unfamiliar landscapes in this UNESCO World Heritage Site. Whisking over fascinating bridges, through deep gorges, valleys, and looping tunnels, they’ll emerge to panoramic views of a region noted for its 322 days of sunshine yearly. St Moritz is the perfect locale to launch the spring season of restoration.
Arriving at the Carlton Hotel, a retreat of rejuvenation will await. From March 16 to 20, guests of the Santosh Wellness Retreat will enjoy its first appearance in Switzerland, the land of wellness, after originating in Ibiza, Spain.
The retreat will include yoga, dance fitness classes, motivational speakers, spa indulgence, Michelin starred cuisine and snowshoeing with a guide in the upper Engadin Mountains. An international musical festival will coincide with the retreat, offering additional excursions for participants. From approximately $3,296 per person, which includes a shared, lake facing Junior Suite at full board for four nights, Glacier Express train & transport by coach to the Zurich Airport upon departure.
