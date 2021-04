Carlton Hotel St. Moritz

In March of 2016, winter weary travelers will be welcomed to board the mythical Glacier Express and embark on a journey to embody wellness and mindfulness, benefiting from the magic of oxygen-rich, Swiss mountain air.Exiting the vegetative state of hibernation and entering the elevated, champagne climate of St. Moritz, travelers on the express will be exposed to untouched and unfamiliar landscapes in this UNESCO World Heritage Site. Whisking over fascinating bridges, through deep gorges, valleys, and looping tunnels, they’ll emerge to panoramic views of a region noted for its 322 days of sunshine yearly. St Moritz is the perfect locale to launch the spring season of restoration.Arriving at the Carlton Hotel, a retreat of rejuvenation will await. From March 16 to 20, guests of the Santosh Wellness Retreat will enjoy its first appearance in Switzerland , the land of wellness, after originating in Ibiza, Spain.The retreat will include yoga, dance fitness classes, motivational speakers, spa indulgence, Michelin starred cuisine and snowshoeing with a guide in the upper Engadin Mountains. An international musical festival will coincide with the retreat, offering additional excursions for participants. From approximately $3,296 per person, which includes a shared, lake facing Junior Suite at full board for four nights, Glacier Express train & transport by coach to the Zurich Airport upon departure.