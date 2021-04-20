Skiing with Olympic Champs at Carlton Hotel St. Moritz

Guests of the Carlton Hotel St. Moritz are able to join two Swiss Olympian athletes on the slopes for a “Zai Ski VIP” experience. Antoine Dénériaz, downhill Olympic winner in 2006, and Franco Cavegn, former Olympic and World Cup skier, will accompany guests while they try out the full product line from top-notch Swiss ski manufacturer, Zai.



Crafted from the very finest materials, including wood, stone and patented carbon fibers, Zai has redefined the perimeters of modern ski design as seen with their recent Bentley partnership. Just like a Bentley car the ski experience is one of unsurpassed smoothness, stability, and speed.



The “Zai Ski VIP” experience includes a day on the slopes, access to the luxury Carlton Spa, private butler service, ski shuttle to the Corviglia ski station, 24-hour limousine service in St. Moritz and more.