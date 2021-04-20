Where are you going?
Carlsmith Beach Park

1815 Kalanianaole Ave, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
+1 808-961-8311
Turtle Viewing at Carlsmith Beach Park Hilo Hawaii United States

Sun - Sat 7am - 8pm

Carlsmith Beach Park in Hilo is known for turtles that hang out in the shallow turquoise water close to shore. Visitors can walk onto the rocks and simply look into the water to see a turtle. These magnificent creatures abound in Hawaii. Interested in swimming with them? Just use a convenient ladder that leads swimmers into the water.

After your swim, be sure to stop at Hilo Homemade Ice Cream Cafe, 1477 Kalanianaole Avenue, for delicious local flavors like lilikoi (passion fruit).

Carlsmith Beach Park is located on Kalanianaole Avenue, near Hilo Airport, a 10 minute drive from downtown.
By Madeline Horn , AFAR Local Expert

