Carlsbad Mineral Water Spa
2802 Carlsbad Blvd, Carlsbad, CA 92008, USA
| +1 760-434-1887
Sun - Sat 9am - 6pm
Mineral water spring in Carlsbad, CAPeople come from all over the West coast just to fill their bottles with water from this mineral spring in Carlsbad. In 1882, Captain John Frazier, drilled a well for his property and discovered this underground water source. He was suffering a stomach ailment that was relieved after drinking the water, so he had it tested and it was discovered to be chemically similar to water found at a spa resort in Europe, which at the time, was known as Karlsbad. Today, we know Carlsbad as Karlovy Vary in the Czech Rebuplic. This is where the city of Carlsbad, California got its name and also is a sister city to Karlovy Vary.
The water has a fresh mineral taste and you can sign up for spa treatments here in one of their opulent themed rooms. Or, you can bring an empty jug and fill up at the water filling station that is open 24/7.