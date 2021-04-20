Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Carlo's Bakery

95 Washington St
Website
| +1 201-659-3671
Learn to Make Cakes Like a Boss Hoboken New Jersey United States

More info

Sun - Thur 7:30am - 9pm
Fri, Sat 7:30am - 10pm

Learn to Make Cakes Like a Boss

Before he became famous on the TV show Cake Boss, Buddy Valastro was just another Jersey boy with an Italian bakery, albeit a popular one that dates back more than a century.

Since the success of Cake Boss, however, Buddy has expanded the family business. Besides just selling cakes, Carlo's Bakery now offers cake-decorating classes, and visitors can register as drop-in students or sign up for a series of lessons. Most classes welcome children, too, as long as they're at least 10 years old and accompanied by an adult.
By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points