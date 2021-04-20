Carlo's Bakery
95 Washington St
| +1 201-659-3671
More info
Sun - Thur 7:30am - 9pm
Fri, Sat 7:30am - 10pm
Learn to Make Cakes Like a BossBefore he became famous on the TV show Cake Boss, Buddy Valastro was just another Jersey boy with an Italian bakery, albeit a popular one that dates back more than a century.
Since the success of Cake Boss, however, Buddy has expanded the family business. Besides just selling cakes, Carlo's Bakery now offers cake-decorating classes, and visitors can register as drop-in students or sign up for a series of lessons. Most classes welcome children, too, as long as they're at least 10 years old and accompanied by an adult.