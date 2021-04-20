Where are you going?
Carlas Portuguese Restaurant

9 York Road
Website
| +27 21 788 6860
Mon - Sat 5:30pm - 10:30pm

The Best Prawns in Cape Town

Don't let the small number of tables and pared down atmosphere of Carla's in Muizenberg throw you off - locals know they serve some of the best prawns and Mozambican food available in Cape Town. This restaurant is the best choice for a unique and romantic dinner while visiting False Bay. I recommend making reservations, because they're only open Monday to Saturday from about 4:00pm onwards.
By Marie Frei , AFAR Local Expert

My favourite restaurant ....

This intimate restaurant has the flavours and warmth of Mozambique and the prawns are the best in Cape Town. The welcome is genuine and everyone is made to feel at home.
