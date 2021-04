Cardinal

Cardinal has more brews on tap than most Stavanger pubs, and literally hundreds more bottles available right behind the bar. Describe your tastes to the expert bartender, and you’ll get a beer that’s just perfect for your mood—more often than not, that'll be from local brewery Lervig. If you want to surprise the locals with your insider knowledge, ask for the latest brew from upstart microbrewery Salikatt. This is a drinker’s pub, and unusually for Norway , no food is available aside from bar snacks, so grab something hearty before you go.