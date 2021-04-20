Where are you going?
Cardiff Central Market

49 St Mary St, Cardiff CF10 1AU, UK
Website
| +44 29 2087 1214
Old time market Cardiff United Kingdom

More info

Mon - Sat 8am - 5:30pm

Old time market

The Cardiff Central Market originally opened in 1891, at the site of an old jail.

The market retains that old world feeling with vendors selling everything from meat and eggs to trendy clothing on the ground floor, while up top there is a walk way and shops that sell pets and vinyl records. Most of the upstairs is taken up by cafes that sell probably the cheapest meals in town.
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

