Cardiff Central Market
49 St Mary St, Cardiff CF10 1AU, UK
| +44 29 2087 1214
Mon - Sat 8am - 5:30pm
Coffee & Welsh cakesWhile in Cardiff over the weekend I visited the covered market in the city and my daugher (who goes to Cardiff University) insisted that I try a Welsh cake. This one had jam in it. We then found a cup of coffee and sat down to take a breather and enjoy the eats and drink.
If you're in Cardiff and you're hungry, the best place to go would be the covered market. The food is basic but good and a lot cheaper than the cafes such as Starbucks with the 3 quid coffee and 3-4 quid muffins.