Cardiff Castle Castle St, Cardiff CF10 3RB, UK

More info Sun - Sat 9am - 4pm

Cardiff Castle A trip to South Wales would not be complete without visiting Cardiff, the country's capital. Our interest was Cardiff Castle. Since it's the low season, the castle was not crowded at all. We found parking very easy and not far from the castle.

Located in the heart of the capital city is Cardiff Castle, a truly remarkable site with a history that spans over 2000 years. Roman soldiers slept here, noble knights held court here, and the Bute family, with extraordinary wealth and vision, transformed the Castle into a romantic Victorian fantasy.



The only odd thing is that right next to it they built the new Millennium Stadium. It's very strange to see old and new so close together.



It's a great outing for families and single travelers alike. Kids can role play with different uniforms inside the Firing Line: Cardiff Castle Museum of the Welsh Soldier, located at the entrance of the castle. They offer hands-on art and craft activities, puppet theatre and child sized costumes, free audio guides and the possibility to go to the top of the Norman Keep in the middle of the courtyard.



Be prepared to spend a few hours exploring this beautiful castle.